Apr 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Apr 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



* Jari Latvanen

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO & Member of the Group Management Team

* Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO of Lindex & Member of the Group Management Team

* Pekka VÃ¤hÃ¤hyyppÃ¤

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Jari Latvanen - Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO & Member of the Group Management Team



Good morning, and welcome to our first-quarter results review. Stockmann Group improved our adjusted results despite very strict COVID restrictions during this quarter. When we look at the Q1 results, the group revenue was EUR156 million, and it was down by 7.1%.



Gross margin, up in Lindex but down in Stockmann. And the operating result increased in Lindex and declined in Stockmann. When we look at the group margin, it was 56.3% versus the previous year, 54.2%.



Lindex revenue was down only by 0.7% and reached almost EUR100 million. Growth