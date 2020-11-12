Q3 2020 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

JoÃ£o Pedro Magalhaes Da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Hi, everyone, and good afternoon. Hope you're all doing well. It's a pleasure to speak to you today to present our Q3 results. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team (inaudible) today, you have on the call Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Miguel Moreira from Sonae Fashion; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management. As usual, they will be able to provide more color and detail on some topics related to their individual businesses.



This was another challenging quarter in a very unusual year. But I am happy to say that, overall, it was a good, solid quarter for Sonae. And it was a good quarter due to the ability of our teams to quickly adapt and innovate but also due to the unique customer intimacy of our businesses, which enables us to design the best future-proof value propositions to respond to market need.



All of our businesses, even the ones that continue to be the most affected by the