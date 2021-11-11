Nov 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Sonae's First 9 Months of 2021 Results Conference Call. Joining the introduction hosted by Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores, Sonae's CFO. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand over to our host, Mr. JoÃ£o Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.
Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you. Hi, everyone, and thank you for attending Sonae's Q3 results conference call. I am joined today by Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Hugo Martins from Sonae Fashion; LuÃs Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management and obviously, our Investor Relations team.
As usual, I will do a brief presentation with an overview of our performance in the quarter and also in the first 9 months of the year. And afterwards, we will open up the session for Q&A. Starting with the market context, very briefly. As you all know, we continue to live under some restrictions and direct impacts from the pandemic during the quarter, but already with very encouraging improvements
Q3 2021 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
