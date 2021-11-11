Q3 2021 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Hi, everyone, and thank you for attending Sonae's Q3 results conference call. I am joined today by Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo SimÃµes from Worten; Hugo Martins from Sonae Fashion; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; Cristina Novais from Sonae Investment Management and obviously, our Investor Relations team.



As usual, I will do a brief presentation with an overview of our performance in the quarter and also in the first 9 months of the year. And afterwards, we will open up the session for Q&A. Starting with the market context, very briefly. As you all know, we continue to live under some restrictions and direct impacts from the pandemic during the quarter, but already with very encouraging improvements