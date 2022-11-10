Q3 2022 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call (Portuguese) Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae, SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Sonae's results conference call for the third quarter of 2022. As usual, besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel, Hugo Martins from Zeitreel, LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sierra, Paulo SimÃµes from Worten, and also Rui Almeida from MC.



As you all know, the last months have been quite challenging as the geopolitical and macroeconomic instability continues to provide a challenging backdrop with significant impacts on our businesses and on our daily lives. Energy prices persisted at very high levels and supply chain disruptions were exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and continues to impact both our businesses