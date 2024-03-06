Q4 2023 Fusion Fuel Green PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Ben Schwarz - Fusion Fuel Green PLC - Head, IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Fusion Fuel Green's fourth-quarter 2023 investor update. My name is Ben Schwarz, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Fusion Fuel.



I'd first like to remind everyone that some of the information provided during the conference call may contain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. These expectations are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks uncertainties. It's possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ from anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements.



For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect Fusion Fuel's future results, see the Risk Factors in the company's latest annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Fusion Fuel assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information provided during the conference call and shall not be liable for any action taken in reliance upon such information.



Okay,