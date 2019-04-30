Q1 2019 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Robert M. Yi - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Good morning. This is Robert Yi from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our earnings call for the first quarter 2019.



With me representing each business units are Mr. Chun SeWon, Executive VP of Memory Marketing; Mr. Hur Gok, Senior VP of System LSI; Mr. Lee Sang-Hyun, VP of Foundry; Choi KwonYoung, VP of Samsung Display; Lee Jong Min, VP of IT & Mobile business; and [Kim WonHee], VP of Visual Display. And we also have Mr. [Ben So] and Mr. Kang TaeGyu, who are both with Investor Relations.



I would like to remind you that some of the