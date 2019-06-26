Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2019 Investors Forum Transcript

Jun 26, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Good morning. And welcome to Samsung Electronics' Investors Forum 2019. I'd like to thank all of you for making time in your busy schedule to be with us this morning. My name is Ben Suh and I'm with the Investor Relations team in Samsung Electronics. I've been with Samsung for over 25 years, but I'm relatively new to IR. I joined the IR team in December of last year but I've spent many, many years in, mainly, semiconductor side of electronics. And I'm looking forward to meeting many, many more of you in the near future.



Today, we'd like to talk -- give you several presentations. We are in the age of data, and I believe this data explosion is actually just in the beginning stage. This is because AI is now just starting to emerge and it's going to require much more data. And then we still have this upcoming age of autonomous driving, which will be a lot of servers on wheels that will handle a lot of data. And also, of course, currently, people are watching more and more high-resolution video content. And that's a tremendous driver of data as well.