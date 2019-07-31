Q2 2019 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics.



Robert M. Yi - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good morning. This is Robert Yi from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our earnings call for the second quarter of 2019.



With me representing each of the business units are Mr. Chun SeWon, Executive VP of Memory Marketing; Mr. Hur Gok, Senior VP of System LSI; Lee Sang-Hyun, VP of our Foundry; Choi Kwonyoung, VP of Samsung Display; Lee Jong Min, VP of IT & Mobile; [Kim Wonhee] from the Visual Display business as well as Mr. [Sang-Beom Hun] and Kang Taegyu, both from Investor Relations.



I would like to remind you that some of the statements we