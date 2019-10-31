Q3 2019 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call, and now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics.



Robert M. Yi - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good morning. This is Robert Yi from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our earnings call this morning. With me representing each of the business units are Mr. Chun SeWon, Executive VP of Memory Marketing; Mr. Hur Gok, Senior VP of System LSI Marketing; Lee Sang-Hyun, VP of Foundry Marketing; Choi Kwonyoung, VP of Samsung Display; Lee Jong Min, VP of IT & Mobile Business; and Kim Wonhee, Vice President of Visual Display business. Also, we have Mr. Ben Suh and Mr. Kang TaeGyu, both from Investor Relations.



I would like to remind you that some of the statements we'll be making today are forward-looking based on the environment as we currently