Q4 2019 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Good morning. This is Ben Suh, the new Head of Investor Relations. I'm succeeding Robert Yi, who after 11 years of distinguished service as Head of IR, will remain with the company as a resident adviser.



Thank you for joining our earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2019. With me representing each of the business units are: Mr. Han JinMan, Senior Vice President of the Memory Marketing team; Mr. Shin DongHo, Senior Vice President of System LSI Marketing team; Mr. Han Seunghoon, Senior Vice President of the Foundry Marketing team; Mr. Choi KwonYoung, Vice