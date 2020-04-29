Q1 2020 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Good morning. This is Ben Suh from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our earnings call for the quarter of 2020. With me representing each of the business units are: Mr. Han JinMan, Senior Vice President of the Memory Marketing team; Mr. Shin Dong Ho, Senior Vice President of the System LSI Marketing team; Mr. Han Seung Hoon, Senior Vice President of the Foundry Marketing team; Mr. Choi KwonYoung, Vice President of Samsung Display; Mr. Lee JongMin, Vice President of IT and Mobile business; and Mr. Kim WonHee, Vice President of the Visual Display business.