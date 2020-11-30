Nov 30, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Jin Man Han - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - Senior VP of Semiconductor Business(Memory)



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jinman Han. I'm the Head of Samsung Memory Division of Samsung Electronics. Today, I'm going to talk about memory market outlook and some strategy of our products. This is the agenda: First part of my talk will be about era of COVID-19, how it's going to change the memory market in terms of DRAM demand and NAND flash; the second part of my talk is about strategies, what we have in our pipeline for DRAM and NAND flash products, and I'm going to talk a little bit about the Samsung strategy about geopolitical uncertainties, how we're going to deal with all those geopolitical uncertainties.



First, I'm going to talk about the era of COVID-19. Well, we had data here that shows that people who are having online shopping twice a month, we asked them -- this is based on Gartner data. And on the left part of the foil shows that -- the online shopping trend, as you can see, comparison between pre-COVID-19 and COVID, you can see that there is a huge