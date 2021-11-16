Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Jin Man Han - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - Senior VP of Semiconductor Business(Memory)



Hello, everyone. Nice to be here. It's really, really excited to be here. And -- so today, I'm going to talk about Memory Business units, vision and solutions that we have developed so far and what we have in our pipeline for the next 10 years.



So the -- I'm going to talk about 3 main subjects. One is DRAM, the other one is NAND flash. And finally, I'm going to talk about CXL-based solutions. So this page shows -- I brought this foil so that I can make some context for today's talk. On the left side, you can see that we just announced 14-nano-based EUV DDR5 DRAM. Last week, I remember, we announced 14 nano-based LPDDR5X, which is a huge achievement for us because it can support up to 8.5 giga bps. And until recently, most of the low-power DDR DRAM application is mainly for mobile markets. So sometimes we call this LPDDRS mobile DRAM. But we are starting to see the server industry has very keen interest in adopting low-power DDR technologies because we are starting to see ARM-based CPUs. And a