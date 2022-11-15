Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Investors Forum Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 05:20AM GMT

Shawn Kim - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD, Senior Technology Analyst & Korea Strategist



My name is Shawn Kim from Morgan Stanley. I guess we're here 2 years ago in this exact room and it's really good to see you in person and everyone attending. We have a great lineup today.



The format will be 40 minutes presentation and then we'll take 10 minutes for questions after that. And without further ado, I would like to introduce. And so please join me in providing you a very warm welcome to Ben Suh.



Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon. As Shawn just introduced, I'm Ben Suh. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Samsung Electronics. First of all, I'd like to thank all of you, including those participating online for our first ever live streaming for joining this year's investor forum.



It's -- actually, many of you probably know, the reason we do the Investor Forum is that we try to address topics that are of high investor interest. But also, we try to pick some topics that we feel that we would like investors