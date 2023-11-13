Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Investors Forum Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Ben Suh - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - SVP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Ben Suh, Head of Investor Relations at Samsung Electronics.



First of all, I'd like to thank you all for attending this year's Investors Forum. Also, it's great to be back in Hong Kong and meeting with all of you attending in person as well as those viewing via video. Amid today's major uncertainties, actually today, we would like to focus more on the future. And we would like to discuss growth strategies from some of Samsung's key businesses. And after today's presentations, we also look forward to hearing back from you regarding your feedback and also additional areas of interest.



We have 4 speakers with us today, representing Display, our DX business, Memory and Foundry. And each of our presenters will share key growth focus areas for their respective businesses. First, we will have VP, Gong Min Kim, from Samsung Display's Research Institute, and he will present driving the future with Samsung Display. Mr. Kim has an MS in Mechanical Engineering from Seoul National University. And after joining Samsung,