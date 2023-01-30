Q1 2023 Stabilus SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Stabilus S.A. Conference Call regarding financial results in first quarter of fiscal year 2023. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Dr. Michael BÃ¼chsner.
Michael BÃ¼chsner - Stabilus S.A. - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you very much. Hello, and welcome also from my side here to our quarter 1 earnings call. With me here in this call, you have Stefan Bauerreis, our CFO; and also Andreas SchrÃ¶der, Investor Relations.
We start with the operational highlights before we go into the financial details. In terms of the highlight page, you see we are constantly growing our organic revenue growth. This time around year-over-year in the first quarter it's 14%. So we particularly had very good growth here in our businesses in Americas and APAC, 23% and 18% by region, which is an extraordinary good growth again quarter-by-quarter, year-over-year, considering the market circumstances.
The organic growth rate of 32% in the Automotive Powerise in the first
