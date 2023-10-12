Oct 12, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Stefan Bauerreis - Stabilus SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much. And if we now go to the Slide #5, where we have all the details in there. So you can see, and I will guide you through all what we always discussed from the different investors meeting over the last 1.5 or 2 years, then we have our detailed long and short list on M&A activities. And we will be there once the right target is on the screen and available for us that we can take it over.



So that is now the time where we said, yes, exactly. The timing is the good. The target is a great one. And therefore, we now can deliver what we announced always over the last couple of months or even years. Going to the transaction summary. DESTACO obviously will help us towards the leadership in Industrial Motion Control Technologies. We bought them a real built item. We will buy them as the industrial title obviously will take place once closing is -- but we have yesterday, as Michael said, the signing. So we take that out over from the Dover Corporation with -- as an exclusively negotiated deal, what we made with them