Q1 2024 Stabilus SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Dr. Michael Büchsner.



Michael BÃ¼chsner - Stabilus SE - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to the Stabilus quarter-one earnings call. Here's Stefan Bauerreis, our CFO; and myself, Michael BÃ¼chsner, CEO of the Stabilus Group in the call.



Also in the light of our acquisition of DESTACO, we've been working on our presentation for today. So you will actually see a new format. Target is to become clear in our communication and also, give some more details about our industrial business.



And with that, I would jump directly to the key messages of today. For the closing of our DESTACO acquisition is on track, and we expect it to be on track until end of February. So February, end of February is then basically our closing date.



And I can tell you something early this year, we had a lot