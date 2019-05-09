Q1 2019 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to conference call on the First Quarter 2019 Results of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Clemens Iller, CEO, who will lead you through his conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Ulrich Steiner - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG-VP of Corporate Communications&IR



This is Ulrich Steiner speaking. Hello, everybody. Thank you, Kai, for the introduction. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the investors and analysts conference call on SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH's figures for the first quarter. I would like to welcome you this morning from our -- this afternoon from our corporate center in Lucerne. With me are our CEO, Clemens Iller and our CFO, Matthias Wellhausen who will present the development of the first quarter immediately after my introduction. The media release, interim report, and following presentation are available for download on our website since 7:00 a.m. this morning.