Q2 2019 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Conference Call of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG on the Second Quarter 2019 Results. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Ulrich Steiner, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Ulrich Steiner - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG-VP of Corporate Communications&IR
Thank you, Regin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to the SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH investors and analysts conference also from my side. Today, I'm joined by CEO, Clemens Iller; and CFO, Matthias Wellhausen. The 2 gentlemen will shortly guide you through the presentation to our second quarter results. Since this morning, 7 a.m., you can download the media release and the interim report as additional documents from the group's website.
During today's conference call, we will make forward-looking statements as described in the disclaimer on Slide #2. These statements are based solely on
