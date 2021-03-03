Q4 2020 Swiss Steel Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Conference Call of Swiss Steel Group on the full year 2020 results. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Mr. Daniel Geiger, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Geiger - Swiss Steel Holding AG - VP of IR, CSR, Corporate Accounting & Communications



Thank you, Kai. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to the Swiss Steel Group Analyst and Investors Conference on the 2020 annual result. Due to the COVID-19 safety regulations and in the interest of health, we decided this year to hold the analyst and investor conference over the phone.



The speakers at today's conference are CEO, Clemens Iller; and CFO, Markus Boening. The slides for presentation, which will follow immediately, the media release and the report 2020 has been available on our website swisssteel.com in 7 am in the morning. During the media conference, speakers will make forward-looking statements as described in