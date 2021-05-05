Q1 2021 Swiss Steel Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Welcome to Swiss Steel Group's Media Conference on the first quarter 2021 results. The speakers today at the conference are our CFO and CEO interim, Markus Boening; and our Vice President, Corporate Accounting and Investor Relations, Daniel Geiger.



The slides for the presentation, the media release and the interim report for the first quarter of 2021 are available on our website at swisssteel-group.com



During the media conference, the speakers will make forward-looking statements