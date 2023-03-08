Full Year 2022 Swiss Steel Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Burkhard Wagner - Swiss Steel Holding AG - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you, Luvinka. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to Swiss Steel Group's media and investor conference call on the occasion of the release of the 2022 annual results. The speakers at today's conference are our CEO, Frank Koch; and CFO, Marco Portmann.



The slides for the presentation which will follow immediately, the media release and the annual report 2022 has been made available on our websites since 7:00 a.m. this morning. During the conference, the speakers will make forward-looking statements as described in the disclaimer on Slide 2.



These statements are based solely on our expectations or forecasts of future developments and may differ materially from actual results,