Q4 2023 Compugen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. Welcome to Compugen's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. An audio webcast of this call is available in the Investors section of Compugen's website www.cgen.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce Yvonne Naughton, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication. Yvonne, please go ahead.



Yvonne Naughton - Compugen Ltd - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. Joining me from Compugen for the prepared remarks are Dr. Anat Cohen-Dayag, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Alberto Sessa, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Michelle Mahler, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Eran Ophir, Chief Scientific Officer, will join us for the Q&A.



Before we begin we would like to remind you that during this call, the company may