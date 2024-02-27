Feb 27, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT

Ronald Philip O'Hanley - State Street Corporation - CEO, President & Chairman



Well, good morning, everybody. Thank you for being here. I'm pleased to be here today to share with you our 2024 strategic priorities. I'm going to get started with about 15 minutes of remarks, and then Eric and I will join Brennan and take questions.



For today's discussion, I'll be referring to a slide presentation, which you should be able to see and available on our Investor Relations website. During today's session, we'll make some forward-looking statements and results could, of course, differ. I direct you to Slide 15 of today's presentation and to our SEC filings, which contain cautionary disclosures in this regard. And with that, why don't we get into it?



At State Street, our purpose is to help create better outcomes for the world's investors and the people they serve. We spend a lot of time considering the strategy of our business and how to position each business to realize that purpose and drive growth. In recent years, we have successfully demonstrated the power of our strategy