Q2 2020 Studsvik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Camilla Hoflund - Studsvik AB - CEO



Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Studsvik interim report for the second quarter 2020. Let me introduce myself. My name is Camilla Hoflund and I'm the CEO of the Studsvik. And with me here today, I have Claes Engvall, our CFO. We will walk you through the Studsvik report for the second quarter 2020 and also share our updated view of especially the COVID-19 situation.



Next page, please. Please let me start with a brief introduction of Studsvik as a company. We have a strong characteristics, mainly in the nuclear industry, providing services to customers represented by the utility, fuel vendors, international research organizations and regulators. We operate on a global