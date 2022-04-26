Q1 2022 Studsvik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Studsvik interim report for the first-quarter 2022. Let me introduce myself. My name is Camilla Hoflund, the CEO of Studsvik. And with me on the call today, I have Niklas Karlsson, the CFO.



We will present the results of the Studsvik group performance and financials for the first quarter. But let me start with -- as for the very sad but actual subject, we are following the geopolitical situation and the invasion of Ukraine to assess both short-term and long-term risks. As for Studsvik's own operations, they do not fall under the sanctions today imposed on Russia. But Studsvik has made the decision to put the Russian customer, TVEL, project on hold.