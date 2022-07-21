Q2 2022 Studsvik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Camilla Hoflund - Studsvik AB - CEO



Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Studsvik interim report for the second quarter 2022. Let me introduce myself. My name is Camilla Hoflund, and I'm the CEO of Studsvik.



And with me on the call today, I have the CFO, Niklas Karlsson. We will present the results of the Studsvik Group for the second quarter. Next page, please.



Let me start to share my view of the global trends within our industry and how Studsvik can support with our worldwide footprint. Key drivers for the nuclear energy are the climate change -- the negative trend is continuing, and the world needs to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions, CO2. We all hear about the extreme weather reports, and it's not getting better. The energy demand -- there is an increased focus on sustainability when it comes to energy supplies. Considering the energy need in the