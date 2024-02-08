Q4 2023 Studsvik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Camilla Hoflund - Studsvik AB - CEO



My name is Camilla Hoflund, CEO of Studsvik. And with me on the call today, I have Niklas Carlson, the CFO. We will walk you through the results and update of the Studsvik group for the fourth quarter 2023.



Studsvik is brief. Due to several drivers for the nuclear energy such as climate change, geopolitical tension, increased need for energy -- actually, the nuclear power is high on the agenda today. When reflecting over several decades, it has never been so obvious that the worldwide people need nuclear power in the