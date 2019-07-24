Half Year 2019 Sulzer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Christoph Ladner - Sulzer Ltd - Head of Group Communications and IR



Thank you, Alexander. Good morning and welcome to Sulzer's H1 conference call. Today, with me is our CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume; and our CFO Jill Lee. This conference call is also being webcast, as said before. The link to the webcast can be found on our website.



During the conference call, we will refer to the presentation that can be downloaded from our website. Also, I would like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement, which is shown on Slide #2 of the presentation. Please note that this statement applies to any statements in the webcast and on the call.



So this is enough from my side. I hand now over to Greg.



GrÃ©goire Poux-Guillaume - Sulzer Ltd - CEO



Thanks, Christoph. Good morning, everyone.



Before we start with the business review, let me highlight what we've changed in our reporting. We've introduced IFRS 16 standard. What has changed in very simple terms is the following: Instead of just recognizing the payments