Sulzer AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter H. Loscher - Sulzer Ltd - Independent Chairman



Dear shareholders, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 107th Annual General Meeting of Sulzer Ltd. I herewith formally open the Annual General Meeting, noting that the invitation for shareholders to the Annual General Meeting today was published in the Swiss Commercial Gazette on the 19th of March 2021 in compliance with the statutory notice period of 20 days.



On the same day, the 19th of March 2021, we sent out the agenda, including our motions to the shareholders, pursuant to Article 696 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. No later than 20 days prior to the Annual General Meeting, the annual report, the compensation report and the auditors' reports have to be made available at the headquarters of the company to shareholders, and we have done that.



The full annual report, including the compensation report and the auditors' reports, have been available for download from our website since the 24th of February 2021.



On the website, you also have an opportunity to look at the CVs of the members of the Board of Directors proposed