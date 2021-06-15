Sulzer AG Virtual Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 15, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

GrÃ©goire Poux-Guillaume - Sulzer Ltd - CEO & Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning. It's a pleasure to be with you today. I'm GrÃ©goire Poux-Guillaume, I'm the CEO of Sulzer. And my colleagues and I will walk you through today, a pretty full day. We'll start with a morning session on Medmix starting now. And we'll follow up this afternoon by 1:30 session on Sulzer where we'll talk about the prospects for the Sulzer flow control business.



With no further ado, the disclaimer and let me walk you through a few slides before I hand over to Girts Cimermans and his team to talk about Medmix.



Sulzer's been around since 1834. We've been a technology incubators for 200 years, and what you can see on this page is that we have pioneered a number of very exciting, very differentiated and very technical businesses over 200 years. And our modus operandi has usually been to innovate, to launch businesses, to take them to a certain level where they become especially self-sufficient. And we either continue with them if we feel that we're the best owner or we