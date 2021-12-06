Sulzer AG to Discuss Succession Plan Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Christoph Ladner - Sulzer Ltd - Head of IR



Thank you, Alice, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. With me today is our CEO, GrÃ©g Poux-Guillaume; and his appointed successor, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Lalanne, which is currently heading Flow Equipment, our largest division.



After a short introduction, you will have the opportunities to ask questions.



On these words, I hand over to GrÃ©g.



GrÃ©goire Poux-Guillaume - Sulzer Ltd - CEO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thanks, Christoph. Hello, everybody. It's my pleasure to be with you today. We announced some significant people moves this morning, and we thought that it would be