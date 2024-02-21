Feb 21, 2024 / 02:40PM GMT

Grace Helen Carter - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you for coming to the conference this year. I'm Grace Carter. I cover Selective here at Bank of America. And today, we have John Marchioni, the CEO with us for a fireside chat. So we're going to go ahead and get started with the questions.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Research AnalystSo you've targeted an ROE of 12% for the past couple of years. Can you discuss the expected contribution from underwriting versus investment income? And last year, the ROE was well above the target even though underwriting margins were a bit below the long-term expectation. Under what conditions would you feel comfortable increasing your ROE target?- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - CEO, President & ChairmanYes, great question. And thank you for the invite again. We always love to be at this conference, and I think we've been here for well over a couple of decades