Q2 2022 Synlab AG Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Mathieu Floreani - SYNLAB AG - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon to all, and welcome to our call. We will present today our Q2 and H1 '22 results and this -- of course together with Sami. So it has only been a few weeks since we hosted our CMD in Barcelona, where we gave you a 3 hours plus presentation. So we'll try to keep it short in our presentation today. Well, I'm very pleased to report another quarter showing the strength and resilience of our business model. And I'm also pleased to be able to raise one more time our guidance for 2022.



So let's start with our financial