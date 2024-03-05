Nordstrom Inc (JWN) Posts Mixed Fourth Quarter Results Amidst Strategic Growth Efforts

Revenue Sees Slight Increase While Digital Sales Dip; Rack Banner Shows Promising Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Earnings: $134 million, or $0.82 EPS for Q4; $134 million for FY 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.96 for Q4, excluding supply chain asset impairment; $2.12 for FY 2023, excluding charges.
  • Net Sales: Increased by 2.2% in Q4; decreased by 5.4% for FY 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved by 125 basis points to 34.4% in Q4.
  • Digital Sales: Decreased by 1.7% in Q4, accounting for 38% of total sales.
  • Store Count: Nordstrom Rack U.S. increased to 258 from 241 in the previous year.
  • Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Revenue expected to decline by 2.0% to grow by 1.0%; EPS forecasted at $1.65 to $2.05.
Article's Main Image

On March 5, 2024, Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full fiscal year. The fashion retailer, known for its mix of department and off-price stores, reported net earnings of $134 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the 14-week quarter ended February 3, 2024. Adjusted for certain charges, the company's earnings per share stood at $0.96. Over the fiscal year, Nordstrom saw a net earnings total of $134 million and an adjusted EPS of $2.12.

Nordstrom's total net sales saw a modest increase of 2.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, which includes the impact of an additional week in the fiscal calendar. However, the company's full-year revenue, including retail sales and credit card revenues, declined by 5.4%. Nordstrom Rack, the company's off-price banner, displayed a robust performance with a 14.6% increase in net sales during the quarter.

The company's gross profit margin improved, driven by lower markdowns and buying and occupancy costs, along with leverage on higher sales. However, digital sales, which represent a significant portion of the company's business model, decreased by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordstrom Rack's physical footprint expanded, with the U.S. store count rising to 258 from 241 the previous year.

Looking ahead, Nordstrom provided a fiscal 2024 outlook that anticipates a revenue range between a 2.0% decline and a 1.0% growth compared to the 53-week fiscal year of 2023. The company also forecasts an earnings per share range of $1.65 to $2.05, excluding any impact from share repurchase activity.

Despite the mixed results, CEO Erik Nordstrom expressed confidence in the company's strategic initiatives aimed at driving growth and profitability, including new Rack store openings and digital expansion. The company's focus on improving customer experience and merchandise assortment was echoed by President Pete Nordstrom, who highlighted the progress made in these areas.

As Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) navigates the competitive retail landscape, investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the company's ability to sustain profitability and capitalize on its growth strategies in the coming fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nordstrom Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.