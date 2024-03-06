HighPeak Energy Inc Reports Robust Year-End 2023 Results and Sets 2024 Guidance

Strategic Focus on Capital Discipline and Free Cash Flow Generation

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) reported a net income of $95.0 million for Q4 2023.
  • Production Growth: Full-year 2023 sales volumes averaged 45.6 thousand Boe/d, marking an 86% increase over 2022.
  • Capital Expenditure: Total capital expenditures for 2024 are projected to be between $500 - $585 million.
  • Proved Reserves: Year-end 2023 proved reserves stood at 154,162 Mboe with a PV-10 value of $2,884 million.
  • Dividends: A quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share declared for Q1 2024, following a $0.025 per share in Q4 2023.
  • Hedging Strategy: HighPeak has secured various crude oil derivative instruments to manage price risk.
Article's Main Image

On March 6, 2024, HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The independent oil and natural gas company, which specializes in the development of unconventional reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, reported significant growth in production and a strong financial position as it enters 2024.

Company Overview

HighPeak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in Howard County of the Midland Basin. The company operates in a single segment, emphasizing operational efficiency and capital discipline to maximize shareholder value.

Performance and Challenges

HighPeak Energy Inc's Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, highlighted 2023 as a transformational year, with the company achieving an 86% year-over-year growth in production. This growth is attributed to the quality of HighPeak's asset base and the effectiveness of its operations team. Despite the positive performance, the company acknowledges the dynamic nature of the global economy and geopolitical risks, maintaining flexibility in its development activity for 2024.

For the upcoming year, HighPeak Energy Inc plans to average two drilling rigs and one frac crew, with capital expenditures forecasted between $500 and $585 million. The company's focus will be on maintaining capital discipline, generating free cash flow, and returning value to shareholders. Additionally, HighPeak has engaged Texas Capital Securities and Wells Fargo Securities to explore strategic alternatives, positioning itself favorably in a market that values oily, high-margin production and premier inventory.

Financial Achievements and Importance

HighPeak Energy Inc's financial achievements in the fourth quarter of 2023 include a net income of $95.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $241.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted share. The company's sales volumes averaged 50.0 Mboe/d during the quarter, a 34% increase over the same period in 2022. The overall realized price was $65.53 per Boe, representing 83% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives.

The company's cash margin was an impressive $53.26 per Boe, or 81% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives. This financial performance is crucial for HighPeak Energy Inc as it underscores the company's ability to generate significant cash flow, which is vital for funding operations, paying down debt, and delivering shareholder returns in the competitive oil and gas industry.

Key Financial Metrics

HighPeak Energy Inc's year-end 2023 proved reserves were reported at 154,162 Mboe with a PV-10 value of $2,884 million. The company's capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to $169.1 million, primarily allocated to drilling, completion, equipping, and infrastructure.

Lease operating expenses were projected at $7.50 - $8.50 per Boe, with general and administrative expenses between $1.00 - $1.20 per Boe. These metrics are important as they reflect the company's operational efficiency and cost management, which are critical for maintaining profitability and competitive advantage.

Financial Tables Summary

HighPeak Energy Inc's balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, shows a strong financial position with $194.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase from $30.5 million the previous year. Total assets stood at $3.08 billion, up from $2.28 billion in 2022. The company's stockholders' equity also increased to $1.55 billion from $1.17 billion, reflecting the company's growth and value creation over the year.

Analysis of Company's Performance

HighPeak Energy Inc's performance in 2023 demonstrates the company's strategic execution and operational excellence. The substantial increase in production and reserves, coupled with disciplined capital expenditure and a prudent hedging strategy, positions the company well for continued growth and shareholder value creation in 2024. The declaration of increased dividends signals confidence in the company's cash flow generation and financial health.

As HighPeak Energy Inc navigates the complex oil and gas market landscape, its commitment to capital discipline and operational efficiency will be key drivers of its success. The company's proactive approach to exploring strategic alternatives further indicates its dedication to maximizing shareholder value in a competitive environment.

For more detailed information on HighPeak Energy Inc's financial and operational results, as well as its 2024 guidance, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HighPeak Energy Inc for further details.

