Q3 2019 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Systemair Q3 2018-2019 Interim Report. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this is being recorded.



For today, I am pleased to present Roland Kasper, CEO; and Anders Ulff, CFO. Please begin.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the quarter 3 report.



Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Good morning. Anders Ulff here also. First of all, can I say that you will find the presentation on our web page under Investor Relations, and you have to scroll down a bit on the page, though, and you will find the presentation for this.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Okay. So in assumption that you have found this, I'll start our presentation and switch immediately into