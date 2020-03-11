Q3 2020 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quarter 3 Report 2019/'20 for Systemair AB.



Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Good morning, Anders Ulff here also, just to mention that you find the presentation for this call in our website on the Investor Relations part and under Investor. You will find the presentation for this call. So why not get started, Roland?



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Yes. So bear with me, I'll jump to our -- Page #2. So as we get --