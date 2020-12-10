Q2 2021 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Systemair Interim Report Q2 2020. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present Roland Kasper, CEO; and Anders Ulff, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.



Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Good morning, everyone, Anders Ulff and Roland Kasper here. I'm happy that you called in. And I hope also that you have found our presentation on our website. It's on the Investor Relations site.



So should we get started, Roland?



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Absolutely. Let's go for it. So I'll start with the presentation, and I'll start directly to switch into Slide #1.



So as you hopefully