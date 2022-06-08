Q4 2022 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Good morning, everyone. Anders Ulff and Roland Kasper here to present our Q4 report. And as usual, you will find our presentation under our Investor Relations part on the web. Please go ahead, Roland with the presentation.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Good morning. Welcome to the quarter 4 report '21-'22. I hope you have the presentation in front of you and I'll start right away. So going for Slide #2. As you know, Systemair AB is established in 1974 in Skinnskatteberg in Sweden. We have an annual turnover of around about EUR 940 million, and we're listed on the NASDAQ stock Exchange Market since October 2007.



Currently, we are running our own sales companies in 52 countries in the world, and we have our own production facilities in 20 countries. The actual number of employees in the group is 6,700, and we are currently exporting to 135 countries all over the