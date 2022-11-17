Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Thank you very much, Bailey. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Systemair short press conference in relation to the press release that we have launched today in the morning at 8:00 Swedish local time in regards to our intention to divest our commercial air-conditioner business.



With me today, I also have our CFO, Mr. Anders Ulff.



Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Good morning, everyone. Anders Ulff here. You will find the presentation for this call on our Investor Relations web page, on the first start page under the header,