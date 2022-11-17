Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's Systemair financial information conference call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Roland Kasper, CEO. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.
Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President
Thank you very much, Bailey. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Systemair short press conference in relation to the press release that we have launched today in the morning at 8:00 Swedish local time in regards to our intention to divest our commercial air-conditioner business.
With me today, I also have our CFO, Mr. Anders Ulff.
Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board
Good morning, everyone. Anders Ulff here. You will find the presentation for this call on our Investor Relations web page, on the first start page under the header,
Systemair AB to Divest Its Commercial Air-Conditioning Business To Panasonic Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...