Q2 2023 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to today's Systemair Interim Report for Q2 2022. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now hand over to Anders Ulff to begin. So Anders, please go ahead when you're ready.



Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for calling into our Q2 presentation. I'll start with just giving you a short description of where to find the presentation of today. So if you go into our web page, Investor Relations, Financial Reports. And on the Quarterly Report, you'll find the presentation.



And by that, I hand over to Roland for the presentation.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Thank you, Anders. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q2 report. The Q2 report that I'll present is, of course,