Q1 2024 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Thank you very much, Anders Ulff, CFO, here of Systemair. Me and Roland are sitting today in Skinnskatteberg, where we have a lovely summer day and it's also the day of our Annual General Meeting that will start here at 3:00. And of course, (inaudible) and also to present what we believe is a strong report. You will find the presentation that we will run through on our Investor Relations page. And if you have some problems here, please press on the press release of the report, and you will find the presentation there. I will hand over now to Roland to do the presentation.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-