Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks Research



We'll ahead and get started next stop for the last bank's presentation of the day, we have Synovus Financial. From Synovus, we have President and CEO, Kevin Blair; and CFO Jamie Gregory. So thank you both for joining us.



Kevin S. Blair - Synovus Financial Corp. - CEO, President & Chairman



Ebrahim, great to be with you.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks ResearchMaybe just to kick it off, Kevin, give us -- there's a lot of like macro crosscurrents debate around whether the economy -- GDP print looks strong, but questions around, we're not seeing that translate into loan growth momentum at the bank. So what's -- what does it feel like? What's your view on the economy across your footprint? And where are the stress points?