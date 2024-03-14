EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Reports Growth Amidst Strategic Shifts in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) released its 8-K filing on March 7, 2024, detailing financial results and corporate developments.

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Net Revenue: Increased to $14.0 million in Q4 2023 from $10.5 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Product Revenue: Decreased to $0.7 million in Q4 2023 due to strategic exit from commercial business.
  • Royalties and Collaborations Revenue: Rose significantly to $13.3 million in Q4 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased to $30.4 million in Q4 2023 from $54.3 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $14.1 million in Q4 2023 from $43.5 million in Q4 2022.
  • Cash Position: Strong with $331.1 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

1765805674958319616.png

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial), a company dedicated to developing ophthalmic products for eye diseases, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which has operational footprints in the U.S., China, and the UK, and generates most of its revenue from the U.S., has reported a year of strategic shifts and clinical advancements.

Financial Performance and Clinical Progress

For the fourth quarter of 2023, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals reported total net revenue of $14.0 million, up from $10.5 million in the same period last year. This increase was despite a decrease in net product revenue to $0.7 million, down from $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, following the company's strategic exit from its commercial business in the first half of 2023. The company's net revenue from royalties and collaborations for the quarter totaled $13.3 million, a significant increase from $0.7 million in the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to partial recognition of deferred revenue from the license of the YUTIQ franchise.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, were $30.4 million, a decrease from $54.3 million in the prior year period, mainly due to the strategic exit from the commercial business and a one-time intangible asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net non-operating income totaled $2.3 million, and the net loss improved to $14.1 million, or ($0.33) per share, compared to a net loss of $43.5 million, or ($1.16) per share, for the prior year period.

Annual Results and Corporate Developments

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, total net revenue was $46.0 million compared to $41.4 million for the previous year. The decrease in net product revenue, which totaled $14.2 million for the year, was offset by a substantial increase in net revenue from royalties and collaborations, which totaled $31.8 million. Operating expenses for the year were $121.1 million, down from $141.0 million in the prior year. The net loss for the year was $70.8 million, or ($1.82) per share, an improvement from a net loss of $102.3 million, or ($2.74) per share, for the previous year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' cash position remains strong, with $331.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2023, compared to $144.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The company expects that its cash reserves will fund operations through topline data for the planned Phase 3 clinical trials of EYP-1901 for wet AMD in 2026.

Outlook and Future Plans

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has had a transformative year with positive data from its Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial of EYP-1901 in wet AMD and the advancement of ongoing Phase 2 trials in NPDR and DME. The company has also strengthened its balance sheet with a $230 million oversubscribed financing in December and the sale of rights to YUTIQ® for $82.5 million plus future royalties last May. With the appointment of Ramiro Ribeiro, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer and the anticipation of topline data for the Phase 2 PAVIA clinical trial of EYP-1901 in NPDR in the second quarter of 2024, the company is poised for further growth.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' commitment to advancing EYP-1901 through clinical development across significant indications, coupled with a robust financial position, positions the company for potential success in the biotechnology industry. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as the company progresses towards its Phase 3 clinical trials and continues to leverage its proprietary Durasert and Verisome technology platforms.

For more detailed information on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' financial results and corporate developments, interested parties are encouraged to join the conference call or access the webcast replay available on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.