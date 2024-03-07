FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Faces Headwinds in Q1 Fiscal 2024 Despite Strategic Progress

Revenue Declines as Company Navigates Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenues: Decreased by 55% year-over-year to $16.7 million.
  • Gross Loss: Reported a gross loss of $11.7 million compared to a gross profit of $5.2 million in the prior year.
  • Net Loss: Widened to $44.4 million from $21.1 million year-over-year.
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA loss increased by 99% to $(33.9) million, and Adjusted EBITDA loss increased by 102% to $(29.1) million.
  • Backlog: Decreased slightly by 3.4% to $1.03 billion.
  • Cash Position: Cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled $348.8 million, down from $403.3 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Operational Milestones: Increased generation operating portfolio to 62.8 MW and executed significant agreements, including with the U.S. Department of State for a project in Ukraine.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL, Financial), a leader in the fuel-cell power industry, released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024. The company, known for its fuel cell products and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen, serves a diverse range of industries primarily in the United States and South Korea.

FuelCell Energy reported a significant decrease in revenues, which fell by 55% to $16.7 million, compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This decline was attributed to lower service and product revenue, partially offset by higher generation revenue. The company also reported a gross loss of $11.7 million, a stark contrast to the gross profit of $5.2 million in the prior year's quarter. The gross loss was partly due to unfavorable margins for generation, including expensed construction and gas costs related to the Toyota Project and a derivative loss on a natural gas purchase contract.

1765808619321978880.png

Operating expenses increased to $30.8 million, up from $27.7 million, driven by higher research and development expenses, which rose to $14.4 million from $12.7 million, reflecting increased spending on the company's solid oxide power generation and electrolysis platforms, as well as carbon separation and recovery solutions.

The net loss for the quarter widened to $44.4 million from $21.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The net loss per share attributable to common stockholders remained unchanged at $(0.05), benefiting from a higher number of weighted average shares outstanding due to share issuances since January 31, 2023.

Despite the challenging quarter, FuelCell Energy's President and CEO, Mr. Jason Few, emphasized the company's focus on commercializing technologies, accelerating global sales, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. He also highlighted the company's progress in building out solid oxide manufacturing capabilities and the execution of significant agreements, including a project in Ukraine that will demonstrate the benefits of FuelCell Energy's technology.

The company's cash position decreased to $348.8 million, down from $403.3 million at the end of the previous quarter. The decrease was due to the use of cash in operations and investments in the business. However, the company received funding of $21.1 million from a tax equity financing transaction and $4 million from East West Bank for the Groton Project.

Backlog decreased slightly by 3.4% to $1.03 billion as of January 31, 2024, primarily due to revenue recognition under generation, service, and advanced technologies agreements. This was partially offset by new service agreements and advanced technologies contract backlog.

Mr. Michael Bishop, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, expressed satisfaction with the project financing activity and the company's proactive steps to maintain balance sheet strength to support growth objectives.

FuelCell Energy's performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects the challenges of operational scaling and market penetration for cutting-edge energy technologies. While the financial metrics indicate headwinds, the strategic advancements and operational milestones suggest a foundation for future growth as the company continues to navigate the evolving energy landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FuelCell Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.