Aug 04, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT
Jane Morgan - Broker Briefing - Media
Up first, we are joined by Titomic with the ticker code TTT, a 3D printing technology provider to manufacturers. To tell us more, I'm joined by Managing Director, Herbert Koeck. Good morning.
Herbert Koeck - Titomic Ltd. - MD
Thank you for having me. Good morning.
Jane Morgan - Broker Briefing - Media
Let met bring up your presentation.
Herbert Koeck - Titomic Ltd. - MD
Thank you. First of all, thank you for giving me the opportunity today. And I would say, before getting us forward into what we are doing and how we are doing and what progress we have made in the last year, I would like to ground us and give you a little bit of a background on what Titomic is all about.
Titomic, as you may know, is a small startup company, which is Melbourne-based. We are already ASX, with ticker symbol TTT. And we are monetizing and commercializing cold spray technology, where we are using some patents originally coming from CSIRO and where we
