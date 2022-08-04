Aug 04, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Jane Morgan - Broker Briefing - Media



Up first, we are joined by Titomic with the ticker code TTT, a 3D printing technology provider to manufacturers. To tell us more, I'm joined by Managing Director, Herbert Koeck. Good morning.



Herbert Koeck - Titomic Ltd. - MD



Thank you for having me. Good morning.



Jane Morgan - Broker Briefing - Media



Let met bring up your presentation.



Herbert Koeck - Titomic Ltd. - MD



Thank you. First of all, thank you for giving me the opportunity today. And I would say, before getting us forward into what we are doing and how we are doing and what progress we have made in the last year, I would like to ground us and give you a little bit of a background on what Titomic is all about.



Titomic, as you may know, is a small startup company, which is Melbourne-based. We are already ASX, with ticker symbol TTT. And we are monetizing and commercializing cold spray technology, where we are using some patents originally coming from CSIRO and where we