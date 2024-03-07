Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) Faces Net Loss in Q3 Despite Positive Free Cash Flow

Challenging Quarter Ends with Net Sales Decline and Operational Inefficiencies

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Decreased to $259.5 million from $280.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $11.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved a positive free cash flow of $12.2 million.
  • Stock Repurchase: Company repurchased 130,592 shares for $3.0 million.
  • Debt Position: Debt increased to $331.3 million, with net debt rising to $208.4 million.
  • Guidance: Forward-looking guidance has been suspended due to market and operational challenges.
Article's Main Image

1765810168148422656.png

On March 7, 2024, Methode Electronics Inc (MEI, Financial), a global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for various applications, released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended January 27, 2024. The company reported a decrease in net sales to $259.5 million, down from $280.1 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The net loss stood at $11.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, a significant downturn from the net income of $19.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, reported in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Company Overview

Methode Electronics Inc specializes in component and subsystem devices using electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless, and sensing technologies. The company operates through various segments including Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices to automobile manufacturers, while the Industrial segment offers solutions like external lighting and industrial safety radio remote controls. The Interface segment provides interface solutions, and the Medical segment focuses on pressure injury prevention technologies.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's performance was notably impacted by auto program roll-offs and weakened demand in the e-bike and data center markets. Despite electric and hybrid vehicle applications accounting for 19 percent of net sales, the overall sales volume decreased. Operational inefficiencies in the Automotive segment, including costs from program launch delays, contributed to the net loss. However, Methode Electronics managed to return to positive free cash flow during the quarter.

Strategic Actions and Management Commentary

President and CEO Avi Avula highlighted the challenges faced by the company and outlined a strategy to restore profitability. This includes reducing hard costs, disposing of non-critical assets, and improving working capital management. Avula emphasized the company's strong foundation and potential for future success.

"Given ongoing operational inefficiencies, the looming market headwinds in EV, and my recent appointment as CEO, we have suspended guidance. Right now, my primary goal is to restore profitability, starting with an intensive review of and quick actions to reduce hard costs, including items like headcount and various discretionary expenses, and to dispose of non-critical assets. We will also work to reduce working capital, particularly inventory, and increase free cash flow." - Avi Avula, President and CEO

Financial Highlights

The decrease in net sales was mainly attributed to lower Automotive segment sales across all geographic regions, partially offset by the Nordic Lights acquisition and favorable foreign currency translation. Selling and administrative expenses increased slightly due to the acquisition, while loss from operations was $3.0 million, compared to income from operations of $27.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Debt levels rose to $331.3 million, with net debt at $208.4 million, primarily due to working capital investment and increased property, plant, and equipment purchases. The company also repurchased shares and entered into an amendment to its credit agreement to ensure compliance with debt covenants.

As the company navigates through these challenges, it has suspended forward-looking guidance and plans to provide an update on its business review in the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter results announcement.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit Methode Electronics Inc's website or access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Methode Electronics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.