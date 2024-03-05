Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Growth and Reduced Losses Highlight Year-End Performance

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Full year 2023 revenue increased to $50.6 million, up 26% from 2022 excluding Sympazan sales.
  • Net Loss: Net loss improved to $7.9 million, or $0.13 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $54.4 million, or $1.12 loss per share in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $11.6 million for the full year 2023 from a loss of $35.3 million in 2022.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $23.9 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Aquestive Therapeutics expects total revenue between $48 to $51 million and a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 to $26 million.
Article's Main Image

On March 5, 2024, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The specialty pharmaceutical company, known for developing and commercializing differentiated products to address medical needs, particularly in the Central Nervous System (CNS) and severe allergic reactions, reported a year of revenue growth and reduced losses.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST, Financial) ended the year with a strong financial performance, reflecting a 26% increase in revenue to $50.6 million, excluding the prior year's proprietary sales of Sympazan. The company's net loss saw a significant improvement, decreasing to $7.9 million, or $0.13 loss per share, from a net loss of $54.4 million, or $1.12 loss per share in the previous year. This reduction in net loss was attributed to a combination of increased revenue, decreased selling, general and administrative expenses, and a decrease in research and development costs.

1765810197776986112.png

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy given the challenges it faces in the competitive drug manufacturing industry. The ability to increase revenue and reduce net loss is crucial for Aquestive Therapeutics as it continues to invest in research and development for its product pipeline, including the anticipated FDA decision on Libervant™ (diazepam) Buccal Film and the expected release of topline pivotal clinical data for Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film.

The balance sheet shows an increase in cash and cash equivalents to $23.9 million, providing the company with a solid financial foundation to support its operations and development projects. The company's total assets remained relatively stable year-over-year, with a slight increase from $57.07 million in 2022 to $57.418 million in 2023.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Aquestive Therapeutics' operational strategy includes a focus on advancing its proprietary product pipeline, maintaining commercial collaborations, and preparing for potential FDA approvals. The company's commercial collaborations have been productive, with approximately 45 million doses manufactured in Q4 2023, up from 37 million doses in the same period of the previous year.

The company's outlook for 2024 includes expected total revenue between $48 to $51 million and a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 to $26 million. This guidance reflects Aquestive's commitment to continued R&D investments, particularly for the development and planned NDA filing of Anaphylm.

Aquestive Therapeutics will host a conference call on March 6, 2024, to discuss these financial results and provide updates on the company's progress and objectives for the coming year.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST, Financial)'s financial resilience and strategic focus on advancing its product pipeline to be of particular interest. The company's efforts to innovate and deliver meaningful improvements to patients' lives through its differentiated products and delivery technologies are central to its growth strategy and long-term success.

For a more detailed analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST, Financial)'s financial results and strategic outlook, please visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aquestive Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.